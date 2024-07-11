Posted: Jul 11, 2024 2:20 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2024 2:23 PM

Ty Loftis

A tort claim has been submitted to Osage County in the wake of a county worker losing his life while working on a road project last September. The tragedy occurred while Kasey Griffin was working on a project in District Two. His family is requesting $30 million in compensation.

Todd Tracy with the Tracy Law Firm out of Dallas believes that Griffin wasn't provided the proper safety equipment when he went to work and that resulted in his death.

The Osage County District Attorney's office declined to comment for this story.