Posted: Jul 11, 2024 3:20 PMUpdated: Jul 11, 2024 3:20 PM

Chase McNutt

Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday ceremonially signed a bill to ensure Oklahoma's schools are well-prepared for cardiac emergencies.

Senate Bill 1921 requires all public schools statewide to formulate a sudden cardiac emergency response plan.

Under the legislation, the State Department of Health requires school nurses, athletic trainers, and athletic coaches to complete annual training focused on emergency cardiovascular care.

SB 1921 was formally signed into law in June.