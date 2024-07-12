Posted: Jul 12, 2024 11:02 AMUpdated: Jul 12, 2024 11:03 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville Fire Department is investigating a fire at the Budget Inn hotel at 1410 Southwest Frank Phillips Boulevard, Bartlesville, on Thursday.

Bartlesville Fire Chief H.C. Call tells Bartlesville Radio investigators are on scene today and they will release the information once the investigation has wrapped up.

News of the fire went viral on social media Thursday. Photos and video showed that the hotel had thick, dark smoke coming out the side of the building.