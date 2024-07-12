Posted: Jul 12, 2024 4:13 PMUpdated: Jul 12, 2024 4:13 PM

Chase McNutt

A jury deliberated less than two hours Friday prior to convicting Adam Joseph King, 35, of Pryor, for Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Minor Under 12 in Indian Country and Abusive Sexual Contact with a Minor Under 12 in Indian Country. The minor victim is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation.

According to evidence presented at trial, from Nov. 2017 through Aug. 2021, King knowingly engaged in a sexual act with a minor under 12. In 2017, King rekindled a relationship with a former girlfriend with an eight-year-old daughter. Shortly after the girlfriend moved in with King, he began sexually abusing the child while her mother was at work.

The investigation showed that King and his girlfriend, the mother of the victim, denied any wrongdoing by King. Once the investigation began, the minor victim was removed from the mother’s home and placed in the custody of her grandparents.

King will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date.