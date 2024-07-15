Posted: Jul 15, 2024 9:35 AMUpdated: Jul 15, 2024 9:38 AM

Tom Davis

​Health care is important for everyone, whether it is for an annual exam, to find out what is causing your cough/fever or for a suspected lump in your breast. Yet, sometimes a simple visit to the clinic is avoided because of cost or inconvenience. Family HealthCare Clinic offers quality care at an affordable rate, with appointments easily available – and it has been providing this care in Bartlesville since 1984, and now, they accept Medicare!

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Janice Shippy, Executive Director of the Family HealthCare Clinic made the announcement they are accepting Medicare. She said the Family HealthCare Clinic is a medical clinic with a focus on care for those who are uninsured, underinsured or those on state supported insurance. FHC treats adults and children at affordable rates in a convenient location. Patients experience quality medical care in a private, welcoming environment from caring, compassionate providers who listen to the needs of their patients.

Family HealthCare Clinic has two nurse practitioners with over 50 years of medical experience between them, available Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. FHC treats colds and flu, respiratory conditions, ear and sinus infections, diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol and more. FHC also provides cancer screenings, exams for reproductive health, tuberculosis skin tests, sports physicals, and low-cost labs.

In addition, FHC provides free mammogram opportunities to women and men in our community who need the life-saving screening, but are unable to afford one. Patients come to FHC for an exam and then are given a coupon to go to Jane Phillips Medical Center Radiological Services for the mammogram. FHC then pays for the mammogram screening. This program is fully funded through the Family HealthCare Clinic’s Miles for Mammogram 5K fundraiser, held annually in September.