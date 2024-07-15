News
Washington County
Posted: Jul 15, 2024 1:26 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2024 1:26 PM
Washington Co. Commissioners Approve SRO Agreement with Copan Schools
Nathan Thompson
The Washington County Commissioners approved renewing an agreement on Monday to provide a sheriff's deputy as a school resource officer for Copan Public Schools.
Here's Sheriff Scott Owen with the details.
Sheriff Owen says the agreement may change during or after the school year, as he has heard Copan Schools is looking to hire their own campus police unit.
The commissioners also approved a contract for law enforcement services at the Delaware Tribe of Indians Tribal Headquarters in for various functions, such as security during Tribal Council meetings and events held at the headquarters in northeast Bartlesville. Additionally, a contract was agreed upon for juvenile detention services and transporting juveniles between those facilities and court hearings back in Washington County.
« Back to News