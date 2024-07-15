Posted: Jul 15, 2024 6:35 PMUpdated: Jul 15, 2024 6:36 PM

Chase McNutt

The Dewey City Council and Public Works Authority (PWA) met back-to-back Monday evening in what were two very short meetings that consisted of just one extra agenda item each.

In the City Council meeting, City Manager Kevin Trease gave the update on sales tax numbers for Dewey this month.

The Public Works Authority met directly after and met over one new agenda item. The Authority approved an agreement with the Cherokee Nation and the Oklahoma Alliance Consultants for digital mapping of the water and sewage system.

Trease also explains the agreement.

The City Council and PWA will meet again Monday, August 5th.