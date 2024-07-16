Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Jul 16, 2024

City Councilor Loren Roszel Announces Re-election Bid

Tom Davis
While appearing on KWON's CITY MATTERS program on Tuesday, City Councilor Loren Roszel, Ward 2, Bartlesville, announced he's filed for re-election.
 
Roszel filled most of the program's time reminding citizens for recent city matters including; the new pickleball courts; the retirment of Shelly McGill; Bartlesville Police Department's new body cams; business license renewals; and the new city app.
 

