Posted: Jul 16, 2024 9:33 AMUpdated: Jul 16, 2024 10:01 AM
City Councilor Loren Roszel Announces Re-election Bid
Tom Davis
While appearing on KWON's CITY MATTERS program on Tuesday, City Councilor Loren Roszel, Ward 2, Bartlesville, announced he's filed for re-election.
Roszel filled most of the program's time reminding citizens for recent city matters including; the new pickleball courts; the retirment of Shelly McGill; Bartlesville Police Department's new body cams; business license renewals; and the new city app.
