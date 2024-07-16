Posted: Jul 16, 2024 2:07 PMUpdated: Jul 16, 2024 2:07 PM

Ty Loftis

A Bartlesville woman was booked into the Washington County Jail on the charge of trafficking a controlled dangerous substance. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance incident already in progress and later realized the defendant, Michelle Sandberg was trafficking Fentanyl.

A probable cause affidavit states that officers were advised of Sandberg's warrant when running a background check on her at the apartment complex. She was placed under arrest and officers found a clear Ziploc style baggie with a white crystalline substance inside that later tested positive for Fentanyl. Using a triple beam balance to weigh the substance, it came in weighing 1.2 grams. That is enough to be considered trafficking weight.

Sandberg saw her bond set at $50,000 and she is due back in court on Friday, August 9th at 9 a.m.