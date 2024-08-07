Posted: Jul 17, 2024 9:12 AMUpdated: Jul 17, 2024 9:19 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation State of the Schools Luncheon is August 7, 2024 from 11:30-1pm at the Bartlesville High School Commons.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION in Wednesday was Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley and Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation Executive Director Blaid Ellis invited everyone to this event.

Blair Ellis said, "The State of the Schools event provides a great opportunity to hear from Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent, Chuck McCauley, as he reviews the past school year and highlights the District’s priorities for the coming year. It’s a great way to kickoff the school year as a community and support our public schools."

The event was recently named an Outstanding Program by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence. You will not want to miss it!

Tickets and sponsorships may be purchased at https://bpsfoundation.org/state-of-the-schools/ or by sending a check to the BPS Foundation office at 1100 S. Jennings Ave, Bartlesville, OK 74003