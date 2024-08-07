Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Bartlesville Public Schools

Posted: Jul 17, 2024 9:12 AMUpdated: Jul 17, 2024 9:19 AM

BPSF Presents Bartlesville State of the Schools Luncheon

Tom Davis
The Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation State of the Schools Luncheon is August 7, 2024 from 11:30-1pm  at the Bartlesville High School Commons.
 
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION in Wednesday was Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent Chuck McCauley and  Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation Executive Director Blaid Ellis invited everyone to this event.
 
Blair Ellis said, "The State of the Schools event provides a great opportunity to hear from Bartlesville Public Schools Superintendent, Chuck McCauley, as he reviews the past school year and highlights the District’s priorities for the coming year.  It’s a great way to kickoff the school year as a community and support our public schools."
 
The event was recently named an Outstanding Program by the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence.  You will not want to miss it!
 
Tickets and sponsorships may be purchased at https://bpsfoundation.org/state-of-the-schools/ or by sending a check to the BPS Foundation office at 1100 S. Jennings Ave, Bartlesville, OK 74003
 
All proceeds benefit the programs of the Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation.

