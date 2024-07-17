Posted: Jul 17, 2024 9:29 AMUpdated: Jul 17, 2024 9:29 AM

Nathan Thompson

Overnight storms bring much-needed rainfall to northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas.

As of Wednesday morning, Bartlesville airport reported just under an inch of rain, but several stations around the area received significantly more.

Copan received 1.95 inches and Nowata received 1.14 inches. Further to the south, Skiatook received 2.88 inches of rain and Tulsa reported 2.45 inches. In southeast Kansas, Sedan reported 1.33 inches of rain.

Additional rainfall is in the forecast for the weekend.