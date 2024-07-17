Posted: Jul 17, 2024 2:24 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2024 2:24 PM

Ty Loftis

Green Country Fire Protection is a volunteer based organization battling fires that break out in the southern portion of Osage County. They service around 2,700 customers, but that number is increasing. This is why Fire Chief Glenn Quimby says it is important to get a few more volunteers so that they can continue maintaining their coverage area.

Prior experience isn't required, as Quimby says they are looking for five volunteers to fill that role.