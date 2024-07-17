Posted: Jul 17, 2024 3:24 PMUpdated: Jul 17, 2024 3:24 PM

Nathan Thompson

Former Washington County Sheriff Pat Ballard was laid to rest Wednesday at Dewey Cemetery.

Ballard passed away on July 10 at the age of 77. He was sheriff from 1994-2008 and was previously a lieutenant with the Bartlesville Police Department.

Hundreds filled the Community Hall at Bartlesville Community Center to pay their respects to Ballard and his family.

Eulogies were provided by Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden, who is Ballard’s brother-in-law; Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle, who is a former sheriff’s deputy; and former Bartlesville Police Chief Charles Spencer.

Bartlesville Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry was unable to attend, but a eulogy letter from him was read by Bartlesville Police Chaplain Brian Schexnayder.

A mixed honor guard of deputies from Washington, Osage, Tulsa, Rogers and Creek counties; and officers from the Bartlesville, Broken Arrow and Dewey police departments served during Ballard’s funeral.

The funeral procession nearly two miles long escorted Ballard to his final resting place at Dewey Cemetery.