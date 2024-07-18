Posted: Jul 18, 2024 9:56 AMUpdated: Jul 18, 2024 9:56 AM

Tom Davis

The 16th Annual Agape Mission Empty Bowls event returns to the Bartlesville Community Centerin Bartlesville, OK 74003

Appearing on The Doenges Family of Autos Car Talk program on KWON on Thursday, Executive Director Sherri Smith said the fundraiser supports the mission’s “Food for Kids Program” Tuesday, August 22 at Bartlesville Community Center at 300 W. Adams. Traditionally the event is a come-and-go that takes place at lunch time from 11:30 a.m. till 1:30 p.m. where you can taste smples from 42 restaurants.

Some 50 percent of Bartlesville’s elementary and junior high kids qualify for free or discounted school lunches. For just $3.50 per school snack pack, Agape Mission ensures with its “Food for Kids Program” that more than 600 kids have food to eat every school weekend.

The Agape Mission, at 555 SW Cass Street, also serves more than 4,000 on-site meals to hungry adults every month--six days a week with the aid of community donors, churches, civic groups and Bartlesville Regional United Way.

Empty Bowl tickets at $25 each are scheduled to go on sale in July or can be purchased at the door. Each year, a highlight of the event is a Silent Auction that includes hand-painted bowls of various sizes, designs and colors as well as gift items donated by local merchants. Tickets for this event can be purchased online via the Empty Bowls Facebook page, at the Agape Mission, by calling Sherri 918-336-5410 or at the door.