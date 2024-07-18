News
Osage Nation
Ribbon Cutting for Osage Nation Counseling Center Coming Up
The Osage Nation will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new counseling center on Monday. Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear is scheduled to apeak at 10 a.m., along with other representatives before the ribbon cutting at 10:45 a.m.
Up until noon, they will be offering tours and photo opportunities. Refreshments will be provided. Carpooling is encouraged, as parking spaces are limited.
