News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Jul 18, 2024 2:55 PMUpdated: Jul 18, 2024 2:55 PM
Bartlesville History Museum Holding Painting Event on Friday
Ty Loftis
The Bartlesville Area History Museum will be holding an event on Friday evening, which will allow guests to paint the town's cityscape. This monthly event is being hosted by, "Boots and Brushes Paint Bar" in the temporary art gallery.
A tutorial will be provided on how to best go about painting the downtown skyline. Participants will also be able to tour the museum's special exhibit, "Our Oily Past: The Phillips Family."
Spots are limited and pre-registration is required. Cost is $25 per person. All materials will be provided. The Bartlesville Area History museum is located on the fifth floor of City Hall in downtown Bartlesville.
« Back to News