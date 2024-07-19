News
Lankford Comments on Secret Service Director
Ty Loftis
Oklahoma Senator James Lankford had the opportunity to speak with Director of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle at the Republican National Convention this week. Lankford and his colleagues were looking for answers after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Lankford said they didn't get the answers they were looking for.
Lankford, who serves on the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, wants Cheatle to answer these questions publicly.
