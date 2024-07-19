Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

National News

Posted: Jul 19, 2024 1:56 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2024 1:56 PM

Lankford Comments on Secret Service Director

Share on RSS

 

Ty Loftis
Oklahoma Senator James Lankford had the opportunity to speak with Director of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle at the Republican National Convention this week. Lankford and his colleagues were looking for answers after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Lankford said they didn't get the answers they were looking for.
 
Lankford, who serves on the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, wants Cheatle to answer these questions publicly. 

« Back to News