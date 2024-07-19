Posted: Jul 19, 2024 1:56 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2024 1:56 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford had the opportunity to speak with Director of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle at the Republican National Convention this week. Lankford and his colleagues were looking for answers after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. Lankford said they didn't get the answers they were looking for.