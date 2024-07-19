Posted: Jul 19, 2024 3:46 PMUpdated: Jul 19, 2024 3:46 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court Friday on the charges of failing to register as a sex offender and a sex offender entering zone of a park. Richard Joseph Wright was arrested Thursday this week after his ankle monitor reported that he was on Pathfinder in Bartlesville.

Wright told police that he is a convicted sex offender and had been in town for almost two weeks living off Pathfinder and had not registered yet. Wright has history of failing to register as a sex offender.

He was given a $25,000 bond and his next court date is set for July 26th.