Posted: Jul 22, 2024 9:42 AMUpdated: Jul 22, 2024 1:59 PM

Nathan Thompson

Richard Kane YMCA recently received a $5,000 gift from the Arvest Foundation to help subsidize membership and program costs for low to moderate income families.

Jay Dyer, loan manager for Arvest Bank – Bartlesville Region and Cory Snelson, Arvest business development representative, presented the check to Richard Kane YMCA CEO Robert Phillips.

“It is a privilege to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” Dyer said. “Our local YMCA does so much to improve the lives of individuals and their families in our community. These funds will help reach participants who might otherwise not have the opportunity.”

The Richard Kane YMCA in Bartlesville is dedicated to helping individuals and families achieve their healthy lifestyle goals. Membership at the RKYMCA can enhance your mind, rejuvenate your spirit, and strengthen your body.

“We are deeply grateful for this donation from the Arvest Foundation,” Phillips said. “The contribution enables us to continue our ‘Membership for All’ program and provide greater support to those who rely on us.”