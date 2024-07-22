Posted: Jul 22, 2024 1:52 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2024 4:11 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning for a brief and productive meeting.

Monday's meeting was the first one since the Board had hired Stacey Brace to be a commissioner's assistant. From now on, Brace will put the agenda together for the meeting. County Clerk Robin Slack, who had been responsible for doing these things, was absent from Monday's meeting.

The Board signed two interlocal agreements with the town of Barnsdall. One is to assist with the damage that took place in Bird Creek and the other is to monitor the clean-up process from the tornado that came through Barnsdall. District One Commissioner Anthony Hudson explained how that monitoring system would include county and city workers.

During citizen's input, Hudson was asked how much it was going to take to clean up Bird Creek. Hudson said a concrete number hasn't been established, but FEMA is helping. Hudson added that clean-up efforts will be going on for awhile, but that FEMA has told the county that they are ahead of schedule by about 90 days.

No utility permits were signed during Monday's meeting.

The next regularly scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting is scheduled for next Monday for those interested in attending.