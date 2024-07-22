Posted: Jul 22, 2024 3:11 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2024 3:11 PM

Ty Loftis

Nearly two years ago, the Osage Nation received several grants in excess of a million dollars so that those residing within Osage County will have a faster and more reliable internet connection. Several towers have been put up over that time and Project Manager Drew Tiger shares his views on how things are currently going.

Osage Nation residents over the age of 55 may be eligible to receive internet for free, or at a reduced rate. Around 200 miles of fiber optic cable, along with 16 towers are being put up across Osage County.