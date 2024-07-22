Posted: Jul 22, 2024 3:14 PMUpdated: Jul 22, 2024 3:14 PM

A 65-year-old Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court on the felony charge of stalking. Joe Ballew is alleged of stalking the victim in this case by following her and her boyfriend, sitting outside her apartment, and showing up at friends and family houses looking for her.

According to an affidavit, the victim knows the defendant and stated that they were friends and nothing more. Ballew has said that he was engaged to the victim, to which the victim declined any kind of romantic involvement at any point with Ballew.

Ballew is alleged of using multiple phone numbers as well to message the victim and refusing to leave the victim and her boyfriend alone despite multiple efforts against Ballew. Ballew is alleged of sitting outside the victims apartment complex for hours multiple times and even blocking her in the parking lot.

Ballew believed he had been taken advantage of by the victim in reference to child support finances that he allegedly helped her with and vowed to make her “pay for it.”

Ballew is also alleged of sending messages to the victim’s boyfriend where he threatened physical and sexual violence. Ballew was given a $5,000 bond and his next court date is set for August 7th.