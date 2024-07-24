Posted: Jul 24, 2024 9:39 AMUpdated: Jul 24, 2024 1:21 PM

Ty Loftis

Anybody who still needs to apply for FEMA assistance has until the end of the month to do so. This is for Washington, Osage and Nowata County residents who were affected by the storms in late April and early May.

If you were impacted by these storms, FEMA reminds the public that you could be eligible for rent assistance, home repairs or other needs related to the disaster. You can apply by downloading the FEMA App, calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 or visiting disasterassistance.gov.