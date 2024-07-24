Posted: Jul 24, 2024 1:32 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2024 1:36 PM

Cheyenne Gilkey

It has been proven time and time again; animals are just like children. From short attention spans, to attitudes, to slacking animals definitely have terrible twos.

Four months is not an exception. Alexus Downing, new cat caretaker at the Washington County SPCA, says that Bentley was a rescue from Dewey and has been with them for two of the four months he has been alive.

Downing says that Bentley is loving, but not for too long. He would much rather be exploring the great indoors or playing until he drops. She also explains that he is very tolerant and would be good in any home.

The WSPCA is located at 16620 OK-123 in Bartlesville Oklahoma. They are open from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.