Posted: Jul 24, 2024 1:51 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2024 1:51 PM

Ty Loftis

Students going to Pawhuska Public Schools this fall will have the ability to enroll beginning on Monday, August 5th and running through that Wednesday at the elementary cafeteria from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For students enrolling for the first time, parents or guardians will need to being immunization records, a birth certificate and CDIB card if applicable. As a reminder, students entering the seventh grade will need to have their Tdap shot. Additionally, if students don't have a Pawhuska address, they will have to get a transfer.