Posted: Jul 24, 2024 2:12 PMUpdated: Jul 24, 2024 2:12 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra received a boost in funding thanks to a $4,000 donation from the Arvest Foundation.

The funds will be used for two purposes. One is to support a special concert honoring veterans and their service. The concert will include a patriotic theme and will take place at Oklahoma Wesleyan University on Nov. 16.

The second program the funds will help support is an effort to allow students who haven’t experienced the arts the opportunity to attend Bartlesville Symphony concerts, meet the musicians and conductor, and be inspired by the transformative musical experience. The youth will be brought through Boys and Girls Club, Westside Community Center, and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Arvest Wealth Management senior client advisor Terri Taylor presented the check to Dr. John Jenkins, Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra executive director.

“It is an honor to present this check to the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra on behalf of the Arvest Foundation,” Taylor said. “We appreciate the creative concerts and programs that the symphony offers to our community.

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra enhances the quality of life within the community by providing exceptional music experiences and education programs. Educational outreach initiatives include artist visits, master classes and performances for students.

“The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra appreciates the vital role the Arvest Foundation plays in local communities by providing funding to certain organizations with meaningful programs which improve the quality of life within our community,” Jenkins said. “We are thankful that the Arvest Foundation has recognized and rewarded our programs for their mission alignment. This crucial financial support decreases the funding gap which allows us to continue to offer certain programs free of charge to our committee.”