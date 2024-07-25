News
Delaware Tribe of Indians
Delaware Tribe Opens Veterans Service Center
The Lenape Veterans Committee has opened a new Veterans Service Center in the Lenape Wellness Center at the Delaware Tribal Complex in Bartlesville.
According to the Delaware Indian News, the center will be run by tribal member Steven Donnell, who is a Navy veteran and American Legion service officer.
The Veterans Service Center will perform VA claims filing through the American Legion and emergency services for veterans in distress and their families through connection with the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, the Tulsa Vets Center, Oklahoma Developmental Disabilities Council, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and the Delaware tribal prevention support services.
The center will provide services to all veterans, tribal and non-tribal alike. It is open on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Tribal Wellness Center, 170 Barbara St., in Bartlesville.
