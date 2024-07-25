Posted: Jul 25, 2024 2:49 PMUpdated: Jul 25, 2024 2:49 PM

Alex Benzegala

A Bartlesville woman was back in Washington County Court on Thursday on charges of Domestic Abuse, just three months after facing the same charge.

24-year-old Terra Carter was arrested shortly after midnight on Thursday morning after court documents say that it is alleged that began pulling the hair of her cousin and began scratching him.

Carter was charged with misdemeanor charge of Domestic Abuse (Simple Assault) and battery.

The charge is the 2nd Domestic Abuse charge against Carter in 2024, as she was charged with the same offense on April 29. Carter’s bond was set at $5,000.