Posted: Jul 26, 2024 9:46 AMUpdated: Jul 26, 2024 9:46 AM

Nathan Thompson

Friday, Aug. 2, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the Aug. 27, Runoff Republican Primary for County Commissioner District 2 and Collinsville Special School Election, Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House said.

House says persons who are United States Citizens, residents of Oklahoma and at least 17 ½ years old are eligible to apply for voter registration. However, you must be at least 18 years old to vote.

Applications must be received by the County Election Board or postmarked no later than midnight, Aug. 2. Applications may also be submitted to any motor vehicle agency that is also an official voter registration agency by the submission deadline.

Applicants will be notified in writing when their application has been processed.

Approved voters will receive a Voter Identification Card in the mail. Some may receive a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application was not approved. House said those who do not receive a response within 30 days of submitting their application should contact the County Election Board office immediately.

The Washington County Election Board reminds voters that applications must be approved by the County Election Board Secretary in order to vote.

Registered voters who have moved to Washington County from a different county or state will need to complete a new Voter Registration Application in order to be eligible for elections in Washington County. If you have moved within the county and need to update your address, you may make changes online using the OK Voter Portal or complete a Voter Registration Application.

Voter Registration Applications can be downloaded from the State Election Board website . You may also complete a form at your County Election Board. Most post offices, tag agencies, and public libraries have applications available upon request.