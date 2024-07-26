Posted: Jul 26, 2024 1:15 PMUpdated: Jul 26, 2024 1:16 PM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville Police are investigating after a body was discovered Friday morning under an outdoor patio in west Bartlesville.

Deputy Chief Andrew Ward says officers responded to a welfare call check just before 11:30 a.m. Friday at the outdoor patio, located in the 200 block of SW Seminole Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male lying on the concrete of an outdoor patio. At this time, there do not appear to be any signs of foul play or suspicion about the death.

The medical examiner's office will determine the actual cause of death. The name of the victim has not been released.