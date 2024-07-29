News
Washington County
Posted: Jul 29, 2024 1:16 PMUpdated: Jul 29, 2024 1:16 PM
Concrete Work Progressing at Sheriff's Office, EOC Complex
Nathan Thompson
Improvements to the parking lots and driving surfaces surrounding the Washington County Sheriff's Office are coming along.
Sheriff Scott Owen told the Washington County Commissioners on Monday that he is pleased with the concrete work going on right now.
District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap says another contractor is also pouring concrete for the garage portion of the new Washington County Emergency Management Complex on Bison Road in Bartlesville. He says he expects that work to be completed over the next couple of days, even with the extremely hot temperatures during the daytime hours.
