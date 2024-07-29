News
Osage Nation
Posted: Jul 29, 2024 2:18 PMUpdated: Jul 29, 2024 2:18 PM
Rifle Hunt Taking Place for Osage Nation Youth
Ty Loftis
The Osage Nation Department of Natural Resources will be hosting a rifle hunt for Osage youth aged 6 to 17 in mid October. It will be taking place on Osage Nation property and a maximum of ten hunters will be selected to participate.
Only Osage Nation Tribal members are eligible to sign-up. The registration deadline is Thursday, August 15th. You will be notified by mail at the end of August if you were selected. For more information, call 918-287-5576.
« Back to News