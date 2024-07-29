Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Montgomery Co. Deputies Investigate Animal Cruelty Case

Nathan Thompson & Sheri Garris
Deputies in Montgomery County, Kansas are investigating a case of animal cruelty.
 
Undersheriff Christopher Williams says several animals were seized when a warrant was served on Friday.
 
Williams says the county will take over care for the animals until the courts decided what should be done with them.
 
This is a developing story. More details will be shared when available.

