Posted: Jul 31, 2024 12:00 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2024 5:41 AM

Tom Davis

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for several Oklahoma counties, effective from noon today until 9 PM CDT this evening. The National Weather Service warns that dangerously hot conditions are expected, with heat index values potentially reaching up to 112 degrees Fahrenheit.

The warning covers a broad region including Muskogee, Craig, Delaware, Mayes, Nowata, Okmulgee, Ottawa, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner, and Washington counties. Residents in these areas are urged to take extreme precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses.

The combination of high temperatures and elevated humidity levels will create a perilous situation, significantly increasing the risk of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. The warning emphasizes that these conditions could lead to quicker onset of heat-related health issues, requiring prompt attention and intervention.

To stay safe, individuals are advised to limit outdoor activities, stay hydrated, and monitor for signs of heat-related stress. It is crucial to recognize symptoms of heat exhaustion, which include heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea, and headache. Immediate action is needed if heat stroke is suspected, including moving to a cooler place and seeking medical help.

Residents are encouraged to stay informed of the latest weather updates and heed all precautionary advice to ensure their safety during this intense heat wave.