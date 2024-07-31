Posted: Jul 31, 2024 6:46 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2024 8:50 AM

Tom Davis

Get ready for an enchanting evening of musical theater as Broadway Soiree makes its grand debut at The Historic Constantine Theater on Saturday, August 10th at 7:30pm. This much-anticipated performance will feature the dynamic duo of Kelly Ford and Cathy Venable in a captivating concert of classic and contemporary Broadway hits.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kelly and Cathy described the show. Set against the backdrop of the Constantine Theater, which has been delighting audiences since 1914, the evening promises an unforgettable experience. Known for its sophisticated arrangements, Broadway Soiree will showcase iconic songs from legendary composers such as Rodgers & Hammerstein, Lerner & Loewe, Leonard Bernstein, and Stephen Sondheim, among others.

Tenor Kelly Ford, celebrated for his inspiring performances on platforms like Star Search and with Voices of Liberty at Disney World, brings his exceptional vocal talent to the stage. Joining him is Cathy Venable, a seasoned pianist and conductor with 17 years of Broadway experience, including stints with The Sound of Music, The Phantom of the Opera, and Disney’s Frozen. Together, they will deliver a powerful evening of musical theater magic.

Tickets for this special event are priced between $30 and $50 and can be purchased online through Eventbrite.com. Don't miss this chance to experience a night of Broadway brilliance in one of Oklahoma’s most historic venues.

The Constantine Theater, the second-oldest performing arts center in the state, has long been a cherished cultural landmark, once hailed as the “Finest Opera House in the Southwest.” This August, it will once again be the center of musical excellence with Broadway Soiree.