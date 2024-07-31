Posted: Jul 31, 2024 9:57 AMUpdated: Jul 31, 2024 9:57 AM

Nathan Thompson

Bartlesville utility customers are seeing some changes on their July bill after rate increase for Fiscal Year 2024-25 went into effect on July 1.

City officials say the increases are the result of a comprehensive water, wastewater and sanitation rate study conducted in FY 2020-21, which included recommendations for new rates sufficient to support the operations of the system and capital fees to support mandatory improvements to the system, including a $65 million expansion of the Waste Water Treatment Plant mandated to comply with Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality regulations.

The new rates are effective for customers within and outside the city limits and are being phased in over a five-year period.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION