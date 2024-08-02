Posted: Aug 02, 2024 10:20 AMUpdated: Aug 02, 2024 10:20 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning. At that meeting, the Board will acknowledge that Jeanie Howerton is the new Nutrition Director of Osage County.

The Board will look to sign a site agreement with the City of Skiatook so that the Skiatook Senior Citizens Center facility will serve meals for the Osage County Nutrition Department for the 2024-2025 fiscal year. The Board will also look to sign a contract with the City of Skiatook for meal delivery for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

Board members will look to sign a disaster assistance agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management for the damage that resulted from the storms in early May.

The Board will also get an update on the Community Development Block Grant Project with the Hulah Lake Rural Water District 20 and look at opportunities for the coming year.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.