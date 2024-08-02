Alzheimer's disease affects 55 million people worldwide, including 7 million in the United States. Many of us know someone impacted by this condition or are supporting a loved one who is.

Dane Warner of End of the Road Productions recently appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION to discuss his poignant new video, which highlights his father’s struggle with Alzheimer’s. Warner’s father experienced severe behavioral changes as the disease progressed, and the video candidly addresses these challenges.

Warner hopes that his video will serve as a catalyst for broader conversations about Alzheimer’s. By encouraging group viewings and panel discussions with experts, he aims to increase awareness of the disease and emphasize the importance of early treatment.

This is not Warner's first venture into the area of mental health. He and Hollywood Director Chuck Price wrote and produced "FULL COURT PRESS:THE KEN ZACHER STORY." This award winning documentary is about brilliant High School Basketball coach stood against racial discrimination. A divided small rural town, and a mentally ill coach, tear the town apart when a black Captain is elected by the team. A story of discrimination, abuse, mental illness, which ends tragically with suicide.