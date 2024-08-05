Posted: Aug 05, 2024 11:40 AMUpdated: Aug 05, 2024 11:40 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners continue to do everything they can to help the community of Barnsdall in the wake of the tornado that hit the town earlier this year. At Monday's meeting, they had a disaster assistance agreement to sign with the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management.

Katie Davis with Osage County Emergency Management talks about what signing that agreement does.