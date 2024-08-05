Posted: Aug 05, 2024 3:07 PMUpdated: Aug 05, 2024 3:07 PM

Ty Loftis

A Dewey man was booked into the Washington County Jail over the weekend after attempting to break into property. Jeremy Duffield is facing a felony second degree burglary charge and misdemeanor charge of being in possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

A female observed Duffield knocking on her door several times before finally sitting on the porch. The female, who did not know Duffield, then observed him walk to his car and attempt to break in. A probable cause affidavit says that Duffield also walked into her shed and the abandoned property across the street.

Once police arrived, Duffield initially refused to identify himself, stating he didn’t do anything wrong. After being told he was forced to identify himself, Duffield said his grandmother owned the residence and that he was trying to get tools from the shed. Duffield added that his brother owned the abandoned house and that he was going to fix the plumbing. Officers noted that Duffield’s speech was slurred and he couldn’t stop moving when asked.

The female who witnessed Duffield commit the alleged crimes said that her grandmother owned the residence, shed and one acre of property. When placing Duffield under arrest, officers located a blue pill bottle with 11.4 grams of marijuana inside.

Duffield saw his bond set at $15,000 and he will next be seen in court on Friday, August 19th.