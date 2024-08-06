News
Local News
Posted: Aug 06, 2024 9:23 AMUpdated: Aug 06, 2024 9:23 AM
Brecheen Announces August Town Hall Meetings
U.S. Congressman Josh Brecheen will hold several in-person town halls next week, including Claremore and Nowata.
Brecheen, a Republican who represents Oklahoma’s Second Congressional District, will be in Claremore from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Claremore Conference Center Will Rogers South Ballroom, 1400 W. Country Club Rd.
He will then appear at Nowata City/County Library’s West Room on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The library is located at 224 S. Pine St.
Brecheen has, so far, held 92 in-person town halls during his first term in office, visiting every county in Oklahoma’s Second Congressional District.
Here's a complete list of Brecheen's in-person town halls for next week
Tuesday, Aug. 13:
12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
McAlester Town Hall
Downtown 312
312 E. Choctaw Ave.
McAlester, OK 74501
6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Claremore Town Hall
Claremore Conference Center
Will Rogers South Ballroom
1400 W. Country Club Rd.
Claremore, OK 74017
Wednesday, August 14:
8 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Tahlequah Town Hall
Tahlequah Public Library
Carnegie Room
120 S. College Ave.
Tahlequah, OK 74464
2 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Nowata Town Hall
Nowata City/County Library
West Room
224 S. Pine St.
Nowata, OK 74048
4 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Pryor Town Hall
Graham Community Center
6 N. Adair Street
Pryor, OK 74361
6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Miami Town Hall
Miami Civic Center Banquet Room
129 5th Ave. NW
Miami, OK 74354
Thursday, August 15:
3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Grove Town Hall
Grove Community Center
Room 7
104 West 3rd Street
Grove, OK 74344
6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Stilwell Town Hall
Stilwell Public Library
Meeting Room
5 N. 6th Street
Stilwell, OK 74960
Friday, August 16:
8 a.m. – 9 a.m.
Sallisaw Town Hall
Wheeler Event Center
103 N. Wheeler Ave.
Sallisaw, OK 74955
10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Stigler Town Hall
Stigler Haskell County Public Library
Meeting Room
410 NE 6th Street
Stigler, OK 74462
« Back to News