Posted: Aug 06, 2024 9:23 AMUpdated: Aug 06, 2024 9:23 AM

Nathan Thompson

U.S. Congressman Josh Brecheen will hold several in-person town halls next week, including Claremore and Nowata.

Brecheen, a Republican who represents Oklahoma’s Second Congressional District, will be in Claremore from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Claremore Conference Center Will Rogers South Ballroom, 1400 W. Country Club Rd.

He will then appear at Nowata City/County Library’s West Room on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. The library is located at 224 S. Pine St.

Brecheen has, so far, held 92 in-person town halls during his first term in office, visiting every county in Oklahoma’s Second Congressional District.

Here's a complete list of Brecheen's in-person town halls for next week

Tuesday, Aug. 13:

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

McAlester Town Hall

Downtown 312

312 E. Choctaw Ave.

McAlester, OK 74501

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Claremore Town Hall

Claremore Conference Center

Will Rogers South Ballroom

1400 W. Country Club Rd.

Claremore, OK 74017

Wednesday, August 14:

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Tahlequah Town Hall

Tahlequah Public Library

Carnegie Room

120 S. College Ave.

Tahlequah, OK 74464

2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Nowata Town Hall

Nowata City/County Library

West Room

224 S. Pine St.

Nowata, OK 74048

4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Pryor Town Hall

Graham Community Center

6 N. Adair Street

Pryor, OK 74361

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Miami Town Hall

Miami Civic Center Banquet Room

129 5th Ave. NW

Miami, OK 74354

Thursday, August 15:

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Grove Town Hall

Grove Community Center

Room 7

104 West 3rd Street

Grove, OK 74344

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Stilwell Town Hall

Stilwell Public Library

Meeting Room

5 N. 6th Street

Stilwell, OK 74960

Friday, August 16:

8 a.m. – 9 a.m.

Sallisaw Town Hall

Wheeler Event Center

103 N. Wheeler Ave.

Sallisaw, OK 74955

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Stigler Town Hall

Stigler Haskell County Public Library

Meeting Room

410 NE 6th Street

Stigler, OK 74462