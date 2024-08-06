Posted: Aug 06, 2024 11:00 AMUpdated: Aug 06, 2024 11:00 AM

Ty Loftis

The Frontier Hotel in downtown Pawhuska is the host site for this year's, "Stuff the bus school supply drive," for Pawhuska Schools. The event started on Monday and will run through 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Notebooks, pencils, backpacks and much more are being accepted. There is a QR code on the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Facebook page that shows you the entire list for students and teachers alike.