Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

State News

Posted: Aug 07, 2024 3:45 PMUpdated: Aug 07, 2024 3:46 PM

Board Recommends Sparing Life of Death Row Inmate

Share on RSS

 

Nathan Thompson, Associated Press

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has narrowly recommended to the governor that he spare the life of a man on death row.

The board voted 3-2 on Wednesday to recommend clemency for 52-year-old Emmanuel Littlejohn. Littlejohn is scheduled to receive a lethal injection next month for his role in the 1992 shooting death of a convenience store clerk in south Oklahoma City.

Littlejohn has admitted to his role in the robbery, but says his co-defendant fired the single shot that killed 31-year-old Kenneth Meers. Littlejohn's attorneys argued to the board that the crime doesn't warrant the death penalty.

Gov. Kevin Stitt must now decide whether Littlejohn should be executed.


« Back to News