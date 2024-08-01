The Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy has escalated its efforts to protect the historical integrity of Price Tower after discovering that recent sales of items from the building’s collection have violated a preservation easement. The website https://savewright.org/ says the Conservancy has filed Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) statements against three entities associated with the tower's current ownership, signaling potential legal action against any purchasers of these easement-protected items.

On August 8, 2024, the Conservancy recorded UCC statements against Green Copper Holdings, Copper Tree Inc., and Cynthia Blanchard. These filings serve to alert potential buyers that items from Price Tower, which are safeguarded by the Conservancy's easement, cannot be sold without explicit consent from the Conservancy.

The controversy emerged in late April 2024 when media reports said that the new owners of Price Tower had sold several items to a mid-century design dealer in Dallas. Among the items sold was a Bruce Goff-designed gate from the Joe Price estate, Shin’enKan. Despite the media's focus on this particular piece, the sale also included other significant items designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, such as a unique rolling directory board, copper relief panels, and various furniture pieces.

The Conservancy promptly reminded the owners of Price Tower of the easement's terms, which prohibit the sale of protected items without approval. However, it was later revealed in late June that these items had indeed been sold without the Conservancy’s consent. The items, now being offered by the Dallas dealer, were sold in direct contravention of the easement.

The current owners of Price Tower, who purchased the building in 2023, have argued that the easement is invalid due to the change in ownership. However, the Conservancy maintains that the easement remains fully in effect as it is recorded with the property deed and is not influenced by changes in ownership.

In response, the Conservancy has demanded that the Dallas dealer halt the resale of the items and return them to Price Tower. While communications with the dealer have been ongoing, the Tower's owners have yet to respond.

The Conservancy underscores that a new business strategy is needed for Price Tower. The current model, marred by financial difficulties and deferred maintenance, is unsustainable. The recent sales highlight the urgent need for a viable plan to ensure the preservation of the building and its collection.

For those considering purchasing items from Price Tower, the Conservancy advises verifying the provenance of any item and ensuring it has been sold with proper authorization. Some items may have been legally deaccessioned in the past, but the recent sales of 2024 were not approved.

For further information on the Conservancy’s easement program and preservation efforts, visit the Easements page.