Posted: Aug 09, 2024 8:18 AMUpdated: Aug 09, 2024 8:18 AM

Cheyenne Gilkey

There is only one thing kids are anticipating about school nowadays, and that's virtual days and breaks. Parents will be looking forward, but not to virtual days or breaks, but for back to school days. It’s time to get out your calendars, because we’ve got the schedule.

August 15 is the official first day of school for everyone, with Dewey starting August 14. The first virtual day for Bartlesville is August 30 (in time for the first OU football game).

Labor day is everyones day off with fall break starting October 16-17 and ends October 21.

Thanksgiving break is November 25-29 across the board and winter break starts December 20 and ends January 6-7.