Posted: Aug 09, 2024 9:48 AMUpdated: Aug 09, 2024 9:48 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning at the fairgrounds.

At that meeting, the Board will consider signing a work and pricing order from the assessor’s office for Datascout through the 2027-2028 fiscal year. The yearly fee will be $7,800.

The Board will consider approving quotes for scrap metal for Districts One, Two and Three. They will also consider signing various reports for 2024, including the sheriff’s jail account for May and June and county clerk’s reconcilement for July.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m.