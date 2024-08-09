Posted: Aug 09, 2024 1:03 PMUpdated: Aug 09, 2024 1:03 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board had a special meeting on Thursday afternoon at the administration building in order to make some personnel changes before the 2024-2025 school year starts next week.

The prices of meals are rising slightly, as they will now cost $5. This will not neccesarily effect students going to Pawhuska, as Superintendent Chris Tanner and Assistant Superintedent Beverley Moore explain.

Adults will also have to pay the $5 fee.