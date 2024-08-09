News
Pawhuska Schools
Posted: Aug 09, 2024
Pawhuska Schools Holds Special Meeting on Thursday
Ty Loftis
The Pawhuska School Board had a special meeting on Thursday afternoon at the administration building in order to make some personnel changes before the 2024-2025 school year starts next week.
The prices of meals are rising slightly, as they will now cost $5. This will not neccesarily effect students going to Pawhuska, as Superintendent Chris Tanner and Assistant Superintedent Beverley Moore explain.
Adults will also have to pay the $5 fee.
One thing that was approved during the consent agenda was an increase in ticket prices for the coming year. Reserved season tickets for football will now cost $60, a $10 jump from a year ago. Individual game tickets for students will cost $5 and they will now cost $7 for adults. That is a $2 increase from last year.
