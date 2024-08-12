Posted: Aug 12, 2024 2:07 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2024 2:09 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning. At that meeting, the Board signed a work and pricing order for Datascout beginning this September and running through June 30, 2028. That is for the Assessor's Office and will cost $7,800 annually.

There was also discussion about a possible error that the county clerk's office had made in paying a bond payment with the wrong account. District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt talks about the problem.