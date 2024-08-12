Posted: Aug 12, 2024 3:06 PMUpdated: Aug 12, 2024 3:06 PM

Ty Loftis

The world's largest steam locomotive will once again be coming through Oklahoma in a few months. Big Boy No. 4014 will power up in Wyoming in late August and pass through nine states, including Oklahoma and Kansas.

Big Boy is scheduled to stop in Claremore on Sunday, October 13th before making its way to Coffeyville that evening. The train will pass through Nowata County that afternoon on the way to Kansas.