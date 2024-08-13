Posted: Aug 13, 2024 2:13 PMUpdated: Aug 13, 2024 3:18 PM

Alex Benzegala

A homeless man is being charged with indecent exposure after authorities say he was naked at a fire station in Washington County on Monday night.

51-year-old Henry Barnes was in Washington County Court Tuesday on charges of indecent exposure.

An arrest affidavit states that at 10 p.m on Monday, a deputy was dispatched to the 300 block of Main Street in Vera where there were reports that a man was walking around naked behind the fire station.

The affidavit continues to say that Barnes told the fire chief that he was walking around and attempted to cool down when he grabbed a hose, but it didn't work. The affidavit reports that Barnes was naked with a hose in his hand when authorities arrived on scene.

Barnes asked the Washington County District Judge for a reduced charge as he said "there were no lewd intentions" in his actions.